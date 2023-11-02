Georgian FM To Participate In Berlin Conference On EU Enlargement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will on Thursday
feature in a conference on European Union enlargement hosted in
Germany's capital city of Berlin, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Darchiashvili will address the conference within the framework
of a working group dedicated to the enlargement of the bloc, the
Georgian foreign office said.
He will also review the country's European integration process,
the progress in the implementation of the conditions for the
country to receive the EU membership candidate status later this
year, and the Government's expectations regarding the status.
The top Georgian diplomat was invited to the event by his German
counterpart Annalena Baerbock.
