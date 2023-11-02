               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian FM To Participate In Berlin Conference On EU Enlargement


11/2/2023 12:12:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will on Thursday feature in a conference on European Union enlargement hosted in Germany's capital city of Berlin, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Darchiashvili will address the conference within the framework of a working group dedicated to the enlargement of the bloc, the Georgian foreign office said.

He will also review the country's European integration process, the progress in the implementation of the conditions for the country to receive the EU membership candidate status later this year, and the Government's expectations regarding the status.

The top Georgian diplomat was invited to the event by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

