Revived Russia-N Korea Alliance Heralds New Cold War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Isolated from the international community and in urgent need of weapons and ammunition to continue its fight in Ukraine, Russia has chosen to double down on its alliance with North Korea.

Although Moscow and Pyongyang have been allies for decades, recent developments point to deepening military cooperation, which may prolong the war in Ukraine and increase provocations on the Korean peninsula.

Russia reaffirmed its intentions on October 26, when the Kremlin

pledged

to“continue to develop close relations in all areas” with Pyongyang. Similarly, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui

warned

on October 28 that North Korea's relations with Russia will act as a“powerful strategic” element if security in the region is endangered as a result of US-led trilateral military alliance with South Korea and Japan.

The deepening of the North Korea–Russia alliance took off in July of this year when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

welcomed a Russian delegation

to Pyongyang, headed by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, to mark celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.

The visit marked the first time North Korea had welcomed a foreign delegation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shoigu reportedly

proposed trilateral naval exercises

involving China and North Korea – a move that highlights just how far Moscow is willing to go to deepen cooperation with Pyongyang.