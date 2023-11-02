US-Gulf Reset In A Shifting Global Order

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In an era marked by shifting global dynamics, the United States finds itself navigating the choppy waters of China's ascendance and countering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Against this backdrop, leaders in the Persian Gulf region and beyond are forging their own paths, with a pronounced emphasis on economic diplomacy, political de-escalation, and diverse strategic alignments.

The invitation by the BRICS grouping in late August to integrate six new members into the bloc underlines the challenges confronting the US in adapting to these changes, particularly in the Middle East.

Though some countries have yet to respond to the invitation formally, it's likely that all – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Argentina – will join Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as BRICS members in January.

Most of the realignments in the Middle East and the Gulf are rooted in the region's quest for foreign-policy diversification . This urge can be traced to the rise of Asian economies two decades ago, and more significantly, to the American“pivot to Asia” during the administration of president Barack Obama.

The growing perception that the US is distancing itself or wavering in its commitment as the region's primary security anchor has ignited a search for new policy frameworks.

As the Gulf region experiences rapid economic growth, national policies are diverging from American interests, even as both regions maintain carefully measured alignments in security matters.

While the sudden and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2020 played a crucial role in pushing Middle Eastern countries to look beyond Washington, at least three other US-led actions have shaped the region's new outlook.