Egypt's Al-Sisi Stress Need For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza In A Call With UK PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The two leaders discussed the escalating Israeli military activities in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Sisi stressed that the international community must take a decisive stand to actively push for a ceasefire and enforce an immediate humanitarian truce, given the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

He highlighted that resolving the Palestinian issue requires implementing the two-state solution and that military solutions pose a threat to the security and stability of the entire region.

The President also noted that Egypt is making significant efforts, both politically to defuse the situation and end the bloodshed, and in a humanitarian capacity by leading the coordination and delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the people of Gaza.

The British Prime Minister expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's role. He affirmed the United Kingdom's stance on the need to protect civilians, ensure the delivery of aid, and achieve a humanitarian ceasefire.

He welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing on Wednesday for the first British and other nationals and injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. The UK Prime Minister thanked President Sisi for his efforts and said the UK would continue to work closely with Egypt and Israel to ensure all British citizens can leave Gaza safely.