Analysis Of COVID-19|Growing Prominence Of Online Shopping Is Driving The Market Growth - Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the athleisure market, operating under the L1. The latest report on
athleisure market, 2021-2025estimates it to register an incremental growth of by
USD 153.02 bn, over at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Growing prominence of online shopping has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Increasing competition from unorganized sector might hamper the market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Athleisure Market 2023-2027
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation
will accelerate
during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. adidas AG, ALALA, ALO LLC, American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Carbon38 Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., EYSOM LLC, H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, lululemon athletica Inc., and Michi Design Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Athleisure Market is segmented as below:
Based on geographic segmentation, Over 35
of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
Product
Mass Athleisure Premium Athleisure Geography
North America Europe APAC South America MEA
Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The
athleisure market
report covers the following areas:
Athleisure Market
Size Athleisure Market Trends Athleisure Market
Industry Analysis
This study identifies Increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporate
as one of the prime reasons driving the Athleisure Market
growth during the next few years.
Athleisure Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025 Detailed information on factors that will assist athleisure market
growth during the next five years Estimation of the athleisure market
size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the athleisure market Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of athleisure market, vendors
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Company Landscape
12 Company Analysis
13 Appendix
