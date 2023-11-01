Court Rules Dinesh Schaffter Was Murdered

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has determined that businessman Dinesh Schaffter was murdered as a result of an external pressure applied on his neck and the facial area.

The Colombo Magistrate's Court ordered the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to arrest the relevant suspects and produce them before the courts.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery last December.

The 52-year-old businessman was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)



