Police Crackdown On Protest Against Electricity Tariffs

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Police cracked-down on a protest staged in Horagasmulla against increased electricity tariffs and arrested 6 people.

The protest was staged along the Colombo – Divulapitiya main road.

Among those arrested were Sanjeewa Dhammika, the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers' Association and the Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero.

The protesters who were arrested were later released on bail.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court had earlier issued an order preventing protesters from entering several areas in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)