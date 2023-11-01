Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases 'Sustainability In The Air' To Offer Climate Change Hope

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Legacy Launch Pad Publishing proudly presents“Sustainability in the Air: The Innovators Helping the Aviation Industry Take Climate Action” (ISBN: 978-1956955804 [ebook]; 978-1956955811 [paperback]), co-authored by Shashank Nigam and Dirk Singer, respectively the Founder & CEO and the Head of Sustainability of aviation consulting firm SimpliFlying.







Image Caption: Cover,“Sustainability in the Air: The Innovators Helping the Aviation Industry Take Climate Action.”

Amidst growing environmental concerns and the urgent need for climate action, the aviation industry faces a pivotal moment. In their new book,“Sustainability in the Air,” Dirk Singer and Shashank Nigam delve into the industry's challenges while offering a beacon of hope through a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable aviation.

The aviation industry finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the environmental consequences of its operations. While today aviation's global share of greenhouse gases is around 3%, that could grow to 22% if left unchecked. But the authors of“Sustainability in the Air” argue that this is not a doomsday scenario; it's a call to action.

Through eight crucial principles, Nigam and Singer shine a light on the positive changes that aviation can bring about while offering concrete solutions to navigate this critical juncture:

1 – Tie growth to sustainability: Align business models with sustainability to ensure that growth is synonymous with reduced carbon emissions.

2 – Combine incentives and mandates: Encourage sustainable practices through a balance of incentives and regulatory mandates.

3 – Apply the“polluter pays principle” as a“clean skies” fund: Create mechanisms where industry contributions directly mitigate environmental impacts.

4 – Focus on global equity, including the“Global South”: Promote equitable access to sustainable aviation solutions across the world.

5 – Ensure aviation doesn't take more than its fair share: Prioritise responsible resource allocation to minimise environmental harm.

6 – Emphasise transparency, accountability, and targets: Establish clear, measurable sustainability goals and hold the industry accountable.

7 – Encourage industry cooperation and knowledge sharing: Foster collaboration among aviation stakeholders to accelerate innovation and change.

8 – The eventual goal should be true-zero, not net-zero: Strive for complete decarbonisation.

In all, the authors present a wide-ranging view of innovation in aviation, all while illustrating the complex web of considerations companies must navigate to become sustainable. Fortunately, Nigam and Singer's research has pointed to an optimistic view of the future.“Sustainability in the Air” isn't just a roadmap; it tells the stories of people in the aviation industry and within climate tech, planning for aviation's net zero future.

Here are just a few of the stories that are featured:



While Greta Thunberg was taking a catamaran across the Atlantic to avoid flying, Anders Forslund and his wife Klara were sitting in an aircraft hangar in Gothenburg, Sweden designing a completely new kind of electric aircraft for their company 'Heart Aerospace'

Greg Constantine and Dr. Staff Sheehan, the founders of Air Company have made vodka and perfume out of thin air. Now they are using that technology to make carbon neutral jet fuel

Mariam Musallam Al-Qubaisi has broken down barriers in becoming Etihad Airways' first Emirati head of sustainability, with the airline having pioneered a range of environmental initiatives under her tenure Robin Spierings has been selected as one of the 2023 Women of the Future, 50 in ESG for her work in managing a global competition, The SkyTeam Sustainable Flight Challenge where airlines are vying to see how sustainable their flights can be.

“Sustainability in the Air” is available on all major online platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information about Shashank Nigam, Dirk Singer, and“Sustainability in the Air,” please visit the book's official website at .

About the Authors:

Shashank Nigam is the founder and CEO of SimpliFlying. Having consulted for more than 100 airlines over 15 years, Nigam is a frequent keynote speaker and has been widely featured in major media outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the BBC. His previous book,“SOAR,” was an Amazon bestseller and is currently being taught to Masters students at Cranfield University (UK) and Embry-Riddle (USA).“Sustainability in the Air” is his second book, and he is the host of a leading podcast with the same name.

Dirk Singer is the Head of Sustainability at SimpliFlying, an industry-leading aviation consulting firm dedicated to shaping a greener and more environmentally conscious future for air travel. He is also the co-founder of several successful creative agencies including Honey, Rabbit and Cow. Singer's career has spanned more than two decades, during which he has written white papers, newsletters and essays on climate change related issues, reaching thousands of subscribers in the aviation industry.“Sustainability in the Air” is his first book.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company for entrepreneurs, Legacy Launch Pad has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in The New York Times and USA Today. Learn more: .

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing