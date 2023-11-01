Safadi Meets With UN Representatives, Reiterates Need To Deliver Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday called on the international community to "immediately" stop the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Israeli war against Gaza.



During a meeting with United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Kingdom Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, and representatives of UN organisations operating in the Kingdom, Safadi stressed the need to deliver urgent and adequate humanitarian aid for Gaza, according to a ministry statement.

The minister said that Palestinians in Gaza are subjected to an Israeli aggression that“does not care about innocent lives and international law.”



He reiterated Jordan's support for UN organisations in their efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to

Gaza.

Safadi said that Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, is coordinating with Egypt to ensure the delivery of relief aid into the besieged Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing [between Egypt and Gaza].

Safadi said that UN organisations can rely on Jordan in receiving all forms of support and assistance to maximise their ability to deliver assistance to the Palestinian people and address the humanitarian disaster caused by the Israeli war on Palestinians.

He also stressed the need for international support to UNRWA to enable the Palestinian refugee agency to carry out its operations, amid catastrophic conditions exacerbated by Israel's war against Gaza.

For their part, UN representatives commended the existing cooperation with the Kingdom and expressed keenness to continue joint action to help the Palestinian people and alleviate their large-scale suffering.