King Arrives In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) ABU DHABI - His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to a Royal Court statement.

Their Majesties were received at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs, and a number of senior Emirati officials.

Jordan's Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh and senior staff from the embassy were also present to welcome Their Majesties.