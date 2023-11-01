Asia Morning Bites 2 November 2023

(MENAFN- ING) Asian markets digest US Treasury yield swing ahead of payrolls release tomorrow

Korea: Consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to 3.8% YoY in October (vs 3.7% in September, 3.6% market consensus, 3.9% INGf). Korea's inflation has been reheating for three months in a row after the recent low of 2.3% in July. Food and energy was the main reason for the rise; fresh food (12.1%), gasoline (6.9%), public transportation fees (11.3%), taxi (20%), and dairy products (milk 14.3%). Core inflation excluding food and energy edged down to 3.2% YoY, but has stubbornly stayed around that level for four months. Looking ahead, we expect headline inflation to climb even more to touch the 4% level in November but we look for core inflation to ease down into the 2% range, mostly due to base effects. This will make it more likely that the BoK will hold its hawkish stance longer than expected, but another rate hike possibility is still low.

Japan: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to announce an economic stimulus package. The planned size, JPY21.8 trillion, is smaller than in the pandemic era, but still higher than the market expected. But markets seem a little sceptical of the positive impact this stimulus package will have on the economy. A highlight of the stimulus is income and residential tax rebates to aid households (especially low-income households), hit by higher inflation. But the impact of tax rebates is usually smaller than cash transfers or shopping vouchers. Also, the rebates will only be temporary, thus the impact could be limited.

Australia: Australia's trade surplus narrowed sharply in September. Exports fell 1.4% MoM, (partly reversing last month's 4.5% gain). But the main damage was done by a solid 7.5% MoM increase in imports, with imports of capital goods rising especially strongly, taking the surplus down from AUD10 to AUD6.

Malaysia: Bank Negara Malaysia will meet today to discuss policy rates, and is unanimously expected to leave rates unchanged at 3.0%. inflation is currently only 1.9%YoY, so there is no need for them to tighten at this stage.