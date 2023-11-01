Biomednewsbreaks Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) To Present At BIO-Europe 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) , a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that Catherine Vaczy, its EVP, general counsel and chief strategy officer, will be providing an overview of the company's gene therapies for cancer and diabetes at the upcoming BIO-Europe 2023 Conference taking place in Munich, Germany. Vaczy's presentation is slated to begin at 4:45 p.m UTC on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Several members of Genprex's executive leadership team will be in attendance at BIO-Europe 2023. Those interested in meeting Genprex management during the event should request a meeting through the conference portal or reach out to investor relations at

.

To view the full press release, visit



About Genprex Inc.

Genprex is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral ONCOPREX(R) Nanoparticle Delivery System, which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The company's lead product candidate, REQORSA(R) (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”). Each of Genprex's three lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and its SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-003 for type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

