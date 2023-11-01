Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Now Taking Orders For Evolve(TM) Soft Bait

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, announced that it is now taking orders from commercial customers for Evolve(TM) Soft Bait (“Evolve(TM)”), a solution designed to reduce fertility in rats, for shipment on or before Nov. 13. According to the announcement, the company already has received advanced purchase commitments from key customers.“Evolve was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest(R), but in a format that is easier to deploy and that they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs,” said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's president and CEO.“Evolve is also suited for use by consumers, and we expect to announce partnerships with e-commerce providers and big box retailers by the end of the year.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is the expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive for pest animals. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. SenesTech doesn't just eliminate rats, it makes a better world. For more information about the company, visit .

