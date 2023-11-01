HMC Opens Sealine Clinic As Camping Season Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will open its clinics for the 2023-24 winter camping season in the Sealine area today, for the 14th consecutive year. The clinic's activities will continue until the end of the camping season on April 30, 2024.

HMC said in a statement that the clinic opens its doors throughout the camping season, every Thursday at 3pm, and operates continuously without interruption until 3am on Saturday, with 36 hours of continuous work. This schedule is maintained every week throughout the season.

Chief Communications Officer at HMC and Project Manager of Sealine Medical Clinic Hassan Mohamed al-Hail said that the clinic is in its usual spot on the Sealine beachfront. This location is known for its easy accessibility to and from the clinic, providing medical and emergency services to all visitors from the Sealine and Khor Al Adaid areas.

Al-Hail added:“The clinic plays a crucial role in serving beachgoers and campers in Sealine area as part of HMC's commitment to providing healthcare services to all residents of the country in all regions and throughout the year.” He also urged all visitors to the area to follow safety guidelines and take precautions to prevent accidents, injuries, and potential diseases.

For his part, Chairman of Emergency Department at HMC and the Medical Director of HMC for Camping Season Dr Aftab Mohamed Azad stated that the clinic in Sealine is equipped with all the necessary supplies and medications suitable for the types of medical cases it receives.

The clinic accommodates all medical and emergency cases, and there is an ambulance landing pad nearby. A doctor and a nurse are present in the clinic during its opening hours, under the supervision of the medical director.

Dr Aftab added:“The medical cases received by the clinic vary between simple and moderate cases, including colds, gastrointestinal infections, minor burns, and minor injuries, which are treated directly in the clinic. The clinic is fully equipped with medical devices and medications to handle emergency cases of this type. As for severe or critical medical cases, they are immediately transferred to the hospital by ambulance or air ambulance, based on the case's classification.”

Deputy Executive Director of Ambulance Services for Events and Emergency Plans at HMC Saleh Mgareh al-Mari emphasised that ambulance coverage is continuous in the Sealine area, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are two regular ambulances, in addition to two four-wheel-drive ambulances for transporting patients from the sand dunes areas to the Sealine clinic or to the regular ambulance location or the air ambulance landing site as needed. Al-Mari highlighted the provision of air ambulance services and the deployment of various medical teams, including paramedics, critical care paramedics, rapid response paramedics, supervisors, communication officers, and operations managers.

These teams were distributed according to the Emergency and Events Planning Department's leadership and control system, aligning with the goals and plans for medical coverage during the camping season.

He added:“The Ambulance Service increases the number of ambulances in the Sealine camping area on weekends (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and during school holidays and special occasions to a total of six regular ambulances, along with five four-wheel-drive ambulances that provide a unique response experience for emergency cases in the sand dunes with flexibility, smoothness, and without any obstacles, all within record time.”

Al-Mari indicated that the Ambulance Services have launched a 4x4 ambulance this year that responds to all cases in sandy areas and stands out for its spacious interior compared to other vehicles.

This makes the paramedic's job easier in terms of dealing with the patient, and in some cases, it allows the patient's companions to accompany them inside the vehicle.

