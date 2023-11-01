Katara Tech Forum Focuses On AI Issues

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Tech Forum held its 13th meeting on Tuesday at Katara - the Cultural Village, with the title 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)'.

The forum was in celebration of its 7th anniversary and as part of its monthly series of meetings.

Katara general manager Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti attended.

There were presentations by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Thani, Abdulaziz al-Ishaq, and Dr Ahmed bin Mubarak al-Muhannadi from Bait Al Hikma, as well as Grant Totten from Ooredoo.

They discussed various topics such as privacy in AI, the opportunities for using AI in media, and the importance of developing information systems and the value of data in audience analysis.

Sheikh Khalifa discussed“Privacy and Confidentiality in Artificial Intelligence”, emphasising the importance of protecting privacy while avoiding excessive fears and maintaining one's true identity to have a positive impact.

He highlighted that AI is still learning from humans and should not be blindly trusted. He noted that privacy standards vary from one country to another, stressing the importance of not sharing critical information on AI platforms and verifying security in electronic devices.

Media expert al-Ishaq discussed the opportunities and challenges of using AI in media, mostly the spread of fake news. He noted that AI competes with journalists in news editing, content creation, and producing reports, but should not be blindly trusted. He stressed the ethical responsibility of media to provide accurate news.

Dr al-Muhannadi highlighted the role of Bait Al Hikma as a home for Qatari expertise, a consultancy firm made of Qatari talents and experiences. It aims to support the knowledge-based economy and provide suitable solutions for the challenges facing national institutions in both the public and private sectors. He stressed the importance of developing information systems and providing the necessary legal framework for it.

Totten gave a presentation on“Audience Analysis,” emphasising the importance of utilising data in planning future policies in various fields.

The speakers were honoured by Prof al-Sulaiti in addition to Capt engineer Mohamed Ali al-Mulla from the Ministry of Interior.

MENAFN01112023000067011011ID1107355554