Amir, Jordan King Discuss Palestine Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and King Abdullah II ibn al-Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Wednesday discussed the key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly the developments in the Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, which was held at the Lusail Palace, the two sides also exchanged views on advancing regional and international diplomatic efforts to demand an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza, as well as working hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue in a radical and final way, to ensure security and stability in the region.

In this regard, His Highness the Amir reiterated the firm position of Qatar on the Palestinian Cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, especially their right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution; and its condemnation of all violations of the Palestinian people, their lands, and their sanctities, which undermine reaching a just solution to the issue.

For his part, the King of Jordan expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his continued support for the Palestinian cause and other just Arab causes.

Ways to strengthen fraternal ties and co-operation relations between the two countries in various fields in order to achieve the common aspirations of the two brotherly peoples were also discussed.

On this occasion, His Highness the Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honour of King Abdullah II and the delegation accompanying him.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Muhammad al-Khulaifi, and a number senior officials.

On the Jordanian side, it was attended by Crown Prince of Jordan Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Hany al-Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman al- Safadi, and a number of members of the accompanying delegation.

