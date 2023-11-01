               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Work Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month


11/1/2023 11:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) @JewelOsco associates showed their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink on Fridays in October. Jewel-Osco Pink Day is sponsored by our Women's Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WIIN) associate resource group (ARG).

Thank you, Jewel-Osco team, for supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is dedicated to educating everyone about breast cancer and the importance of early detection and access to timely, high-quality care.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

