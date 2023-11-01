               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Comfort With Credit, Now At A Younger Age


11/1/2023 11:00:48 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: India's borrowers are getting ever younger, with more people taking out their first loans in their mid-20s, a new study showed.

MENAFN01112023007365015876ID1107355535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search