Kerala News LIVE: Student Beaten Up In Malappuram: Teacher Booked Under Non-Bailable Offences

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.21 AM:

Student beaten up

in Malappuram: Teacher booked under non-bailable offences

The police have registered a non-bailable case against a teacher who brutally beat up a class 9 student for talking to a girl in the class. The case is against Zubair, a teacher at Crescent Higher Secondary School, Malappuram. A case has been registered under IPC 341 and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Read more:

Kerala: Teacher bashes up student for talking to female classmate in Malappuram; complaint filed