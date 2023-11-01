               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala News LIVE: Student Beaten Up In Malappuram: Teacher Booked Under Non-Bailable Offences


11/1/2023 11:00:10 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.21 AM:
Student beaten up
in Malappuram: Teacher booked under non-bailable offences

The police have registered a non-bailable case against a teacher who brutally beat up a class 9 student for talking to a girl in the class. The case is against Zubair, a teacher at Crescent Higher Secondary School, Malappuram. A case has been registered under IPC 341 and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

