Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Dydx Chain, Dydx's Native Layer-1 Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 1, 2023.
OKX Wallet Now Supports dYdX Chain, dYdX's Native Layer-1 Chain
OKX Wallet now supports the dYdX Chain, an open-source Cosmos SDK chain developed by dYdX , a decentralized exchange. With this integration, users can now:
Easily view and transfer assets across the dYdX Chain
Access dYdX via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal
The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet's web interface, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.
Before the launch of dYdX's native Layer-1 chain, the original DYDX was an ERC-20 token operating on dYdX's original Ethereum layer-2 protocol. The chain distributes all fees to validators and stakers in USDC. This includes trading fees and gas fees for transactions. Validators stake DYDX to secure the blockchain and carry out network governance operations.
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107355510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.