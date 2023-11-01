Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Dydx Chain, Dydx's Native Layer-1 Chain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 1, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Supports dYdX Chain, dYdX's Native Layer-1 Chain

OKX Wallet now supports the dYdX Chain, an open-source Cosmos SDK chain developed by dYdX , a decentralized exchange. With this integration, users can now:

Easily view and transfer assets across the dYdX Chain



Access dYdX via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet's web interface, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Before the launch of dYdX's native Layer-1 chain, the original DYDX was an ERC-20 token operating on dYdX's original Ethereum layer-2 protocol. The chain distributes all fees to validators and stakers in USDC. This includes trading fees and gas fees for transactions. Validators stake DYDX to secure the blockchain and carry out network governance operations.