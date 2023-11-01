Episode 83 Of Like The Way You Drink Podcast Unveils Prime-Time Slot: 5 PM Starting Nov. 6Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Online starting November 6th, 2023. – As the adage goes, "It's 5 o'clock somewhere!" But now, for fans of the beloved "Like the Way You Drink " podcast, it's 5 PM everywhere in the lower 48 states! The podcast that has captivated beverage enthusiasts is excited to announce a refreshing twist to its live broadcast schedule. Beginning Monday November 6th, 2023, enthusiasts can tune in every Monday at 5 pm Pacific Time and 7 pm Central Time, aligning their clocks and glasses with hosts Gladys Boutwell and Tim Gillette .Riding high on the success of Episode 83, the show keeps evolving, blending spirited conversations with a splash of expertise. The charismatic duo, Gladys and Tim, are the heart and soul of the podcast, bringing together a diverse palate of experiences.Gladys Boutwell, renowned in the drink community as a wine ambassador, also shines as a pivotal member of "Women in Whiskey." Her insights, combined with her vivacious passion for wines, ensure listeners are in for a treat.Tim Gillette, with his robust love for Moonshines, Bourbons, and BBQ, adds the perfect zest to the mix. His down-to-earth take on these classics ensures there's something for everyone, from the casual listener to the seasoned connoisseur.And while the live experience is unmatched, the flavors of the show linger on. Every Thursday at 5 pm Central Time, episodes are served up fresh on popular platforms like Apple, Spotify, and others.To dive deeper into the world of beverages and discover exclusive perks, fans are invited to visit LikeTheWayYouDrink. Additionally, the 'Insiders Club' offers a free membership, granting special access to tastings, invitations, and more.About "Like the Way You Drink" Podcast"Like the Way You Drink" is a spirited podcast journey, celebrating the world of beverages, pairings, and culinary adventures. With Gladys Boutwell and Tim Gillette at the helm, every episode promises a flavorful exploration, proving that it's always 5 o'clock somewhere – and now everywhere in the lower 48!Media Contact:

