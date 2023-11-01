2023'S First AI Medical Conference Was Held Successfully

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PEKING, CHINA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 29, 2023, the first AI Medical Conference 2023 was held in Chengdu. At the conference, Medlinker announced the establishment of the AI Academic Committee. Nobel Prize winner in Physiology or Medicine, German biophysicist Erwin Neher serves as the chief scientist, Chinese Academy of Sciences academician Zhang Xu serves as the academic lead, and expert consultants also include top experts in the fields of endocrinology, gastroenterology, urology, neurology, respiratory medicine, oncology, cardiology, nephrology, and general practice. Members of Medlinker's AI Academic Committee include top experts and scholars in medicine and artificial intelligence.

In the future, Medlinker will work closely with experts from the AI Academic Committee on model optimization, training strategies, evaluation testing, etc, of large medical language models to further promote the R&D and transformation of AI medical technology achievements and provide more accurate, reliable and personalized services and support to doctors and patients. At the same time, the Medlinker AI Academic Committee will also pay attention to issues such as ethics and privacy to ensure that the application of AI technology in the medical field complies with social morals, laws, and regulations. Multi-party collaboration builds the core competitiveness of AI medical products.

In recent years, the accelerated accumulation of technological capabilities and massive data resources, huge application needs, and an open market environment have combined to form China's unique advantages for the development of artificial intelligence. From the four important links of disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, AI has become an indispensable assistant in the medical field.

Academician Zhang Xu said in his speech: "In this era, the development of medical AI has become an important engine for medical progress. Through continuous breakthroughs and applications of medical AI technology, we will be able to provide patients with more efficient, safer, and more convenient medical services, allowing more patients to enjoy the dignity of life. Among the flourishing medical AI products, Medlinker's MedGPT has demonstrated its unique characteristics and charm."

Medlinker has been profoundly cultivating digital healthcare for many years and has continued to innovate by combining digital technologies with medicine. In April, it launched MedGPT, the country's first large model-driven AI doctor. As Medlinker founder and CEO Wang Shirui said in his keynote speech: "Medlinker is at the forefront of medical AI. It has also experienced bottlenecks in the process, and the emergence of generative AI has brought changes to various fields, including healthcare. By building a brand new dual-system technical framework and through countless discussions and verifications, the launched MedGPT has performed well in multiple small-scale clinical trials. However, medicine is an industry with an extremely low tolerance for errors. Therefore, Medlinker tirelessly pursues '100%' certainty and accuracy, which needs to be continuously demonstrated and improved through serious means like clinical trials."

In November, Medlinker will partner with 6 top 3A hospitals, including West China Hospital of Sichuan University, many secondary hospitals, primary hospitals, and experts from the Medlinker AI Academic Committee to carry out the world's largest AI medical clinical project so far. This clinical project involves multiple disciplines, multiple centers, multiple levels, and over 30,000 research samples, adopts a mixed research design of observational studies and randomized controlled trials, and hopes to fully understand the actual effects and value of MedGPT in medical practice. Wang Shirui revealed in his speech that Medlinker has planned 22 clinical specialties in the future, with dozens of top experts participating and an expected total sample size of over 100,000 in large clinical trials.

Medlinker's AI diagnosis and treatment system driven by large models: MedGPT, for the first time, broke through the difficulty that AI could not engage in continuous free dialogue with actual patients, supports multimodal input and output in diagnosis and treatment scenarios, and possesses medical reasoning and decision-making capabilities. This disruptive innovation and creation allows unlimited imagination for the future medical landscape. "MedGPT is like an AI doctor who can 'pass on knowledge and educate people', benefit more grassroots doctors and medical students, improve doctors' diagnostic and treatment efficiency, benefit more patients, and assist experts in academic research."

At the meeting, Professor Erwin Neher and authoritative experts shared their visions and clinical explorations of the application of medical AI.

Standards come first to promote AI medical innovation and develpment jointly. At present, generative AI is leading a new wave of AI fever, showing immense potential to disrupt and reshape industries. In healthcare, the penetration and development speed of AI technology is equally astonishing. The emergence of foundation models and large language models provides new momentum for the development of medical AI while also bringing new challenges.

In the roundtable session, guests discussed "Virtual and Reality: Opportunities and Challenges of Generative AI in Medical Applications" from different perspectives.

Regarding the application prospects of generative AI in medical scenarios, guests agreed unanimously that this is beyond doubt. First, generative AI can change the information asymmetry between doctors and patients, allowing patients to obtain more medical information and participate more actively in treatment decisions. Second, generative AI can assist in diagnosis, personalized treatment, drug research and development, intelligent diagnosis and treatment assistants, etc., to improve medical efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. In addition, generative AI can also speed up new drug research and screening, improving the efficiency and success rate of drug development.

However, the medical industry is unique. In promoting the development of AI medicine, how to provide product safety and effectiveness, how to ensure data and patient privacy, and how to ensure the controllability of large models need to be seriously researched and solved in the process of promoting AI medicine.

It is essential to formulate and implement relevant standards in the medical field. It will improve the safety and effectiveness of medical work, promote the sharing and exchange of medical information, improve the standardization of medical services, and promote innovation and development of the medical industry.

Artificial intelligence technology is advancing rapidly, and medicine is entering a brand-new era. This conference provides a platform for top experts and scholars at home and abroad to fully communicate, collide, and explore the field of AI medicine. In the future, it is hoped that more forces will join hands to continuously innovate so that AI technology can provide better support and services to the medical, and better empower doctors to serve patients.

