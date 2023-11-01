Explosive Growth In The Medical Laser Market: What's Driving The Surge? | CAGR Of 10.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global medical laser market size was $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The medical laser market is experiencing a remarkable transformation in the healthcare industry. These high-precision devices are revolutionizing medical procedures by offering minimally invasive and highly accurate treatments. From dermatology and ophthalmology to various surgical applications, medical lasers are becoming increasingly essential. With ongoing technological advancements and a growing focus on patient safety, the medical laser market is poised for continued expansion, enhancing patient care and treatment outcomes across the globe. The global medical laser market size was $6,947 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $16,230 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%

The growth of the medical laser market is driven by the high prevalence of various diseases such as eye, heart, skin and other disorders across the world and the increase in the number of patients who require advanced laser based treatment. Also, the increase in the number of cosmetic and non-invasive surgeries and the rise of cosmetic laser procedures are driving the market growth. However, strict safety regulations and high failure rates of laser surgery procedures are expected to restrain the market growth.

Laser therapy is a minimally invasive and precise method of treatment that can be used to cut, vaporize, or remove tissue. Medical lasers can be used for a range of applications, such as:

1 procedures - Medical lasers are used in surgical procedures to cut and cauterize tissue with precision. They can be used for procedures such as eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, and cancer surgery.

2 treatments - Lasers can be used to remove tattoos, reduce the appearance of scars and wrinkles, and treat skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation.

3 procedures - Lasers are used in dental procedures to remove decay, treat gum disease, and perform root canals.

4 treatment - Lasers can be used in cancer treatment to destroy tumors, reduce pain and bleeding, and improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

The type of laser used in medical applications will depend on the wavelength and power needed for the specific treatment. Medical lasers are designed to be safe for use on human tissue, and their use is typically overseen by medical professionals who have been trained in their proper use and handling.

The Medical Laser Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Medical Laser Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

