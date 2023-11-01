Unlock Exclusive Perks With Lightning Motorcycle's Green Revolution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLISTER, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Lightning Motorcycle , manufacturer of the world's most advanced electric motorcycles, reveals that environmental consciousness is taking center stage as the Company transforms transportation, minimizing its impact on the planet. Lightning Motorcycle believes that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable future and is committed to making this vision a reality. These vehicles are not only highly efficient but also eco-friendly.

Act Now for Exclusive Perks:

For a limited time, Lightning Motorcycle is excited to offer a special perk program for its valued investors. Investors can receive a 20% perk of an invested amount with no minimum!

Choose from a discount on an EV bike or Lightning Motorcycle swag*: hats, keychains, USB, etc.! *Products vary.

What's in it for You?

Investors who meet this requirement will receive a unique perk discount delivered through an order coupon. This can be applied when placing an order through the official Lightning Motorcycle website, LightningMotorcycle . The discount is designed to enhance your overall experience. It does not affect the standard Lightning ordering process or policy.

Important Details:



The perk discount does not possess a monetary value on its own. It can only be used for ordering Lightning products.

The order discount coupon through the Perk program is valid for six months from the date of your investment. The Perk program will expire on Nov. 31 , 2023 .



Don't miss your chance to ride the wave of change and be part of the movement toward a more sustainable future. For inquiries and to take advantage of this exclusive perk program, please contact .

Contact:

Richard Hatfield

Founder and CEO



888-548-9088

Hollister, CA

About Lightning Motorcycle

Lightning Motorcycle boasts over 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning's mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world's highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience.

For more information about the company, visit:

Wire Service Contact :

IBN

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office







