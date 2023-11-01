Cymphonique Miller Daughter Of Master P Releases New Music With Her Independent Label PRESSURE Records

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cymphonique Miller

CYMPHONIQUE MILLER IS BACK LIKE SHE NEVER LEFT NEW MUSIC, VIDEO, LABEL, PRESSURE RECORDS COSMETIC LINE PRESSURE COSMETICS COMING IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

- Cymphonique MillerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cymphonique Miller (NIQ) Is back on the entertainment scene with new music, video, an independent label, and her cosmetic line Pressure. NIQ was best known for her starring role as Kacey Simon in Nickelodeon's How to Rock. The actress vocalist is maneuvering her journey on her terms.“I wanted to create an outlet for my music and product line; I am taking from my father Master P's playbook of entrepreneurship.” Says NIQ.Cymphonique has grown up in the entertainment business, taking some time away for her education and preparing herself for what she wanted to do. She is ready, and her music is fire!“I went into the lab to regroup and create music for my fans; they have been so loyal over the years, I am grateful for their loyalty, and I wanted to produce a project we can all be proud of, and I believe we did that with Pressure,” Said NIQ. The young female CEO is taking her R&B music label to the next level. Fans are excited for the release of her first single and music video, Pressure, dropping worldwide on November 2nd. Her independent film will follow the single Get Da Bag. Additionally, she will release a soundtrack to accompany the movie. The mogul has also disrupted the product game with her Pressure Cosmetic line, consisting of make-up, nail polish, and lipsticks.NIQ's message to the next generation of female entrepreneurs:“Invest in yourself. We all start as diamonds in the rough. Pressure busts pipes or makes diamonds. Keep grinding, stay focused, and put your trust and faith in God.” Pressure music video directed 0by Jack Rottier, choreographed by iconic dance mastermind Michele Soulchild. The super producer Tone P produces the hit record and has NiqFreaks and Fans vibing worldwide. For more information, go to .

Gwendolyn Priestley

Gwendolyn Priestley PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

TikTok

NIQ's new video PRESSURE