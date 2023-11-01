Ukrainian Forces Annihilate Almost 23,000 Invaders In Oct

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated 22,920 Russian invaders and 3,494 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment in October 2023.

Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a significant number of weapons systems and military equipment of the Russian troops, including 521 tanks, 843 armored fighting vehicles, 773 artillery systems, 48 multiple rocket launchers, 26 air defense systems, 741 vehicles, and 86 special vehicles.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down five aircraft, eight helicopters, 425 unmanned aerial vehicles and 18 enemy missiles.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 1, 2023, Ukrainian forces killed about 301,490 Russian invaders, including 680 on October 31.