Germany France and Italy Catalogue Market

Growth in digitization and growing awareness to reduce the usage of paper based products as compared to digital experience significant growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Germany France and Italy Catalogue Market Expected to Reach USD 30,303 Million by 2032, at CAGR of 20.8% - AMR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The Germany, France and Italy catalogue market was valued at USD 4,611 million in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 30,303 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in penetration of smartphones coupled with strong internet access in Germany, France, and Italy and surge in need to enhance customer experience & satisfaction. In addition, an increase in the use of catalogue marketing strategies in the retail & e-commerce sector has fostered the growth of the market. Increase in demand for digital catalogue marketing & advertising strategies in small & medium enterprises (SMEs) is projected to be opportunistic for the growth of the Germany, France, and Italy catalogue market.

The Germany, France, and Italy catalogue market is segmented into type, industry vertical, and country. Depending on type, the market is categorized into digital and print or paper. On the basis of industry vertical, it is fragmented into retail & e-commerce, FMCG, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Germany, France, and Italy.

On the basis of type, the print or paper segment dominated the catalogue market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. A printed catalogue is an important element of the sales and marketing team. It has all the vital information about products or services, influences buying decisions of consumers, and provides maximum percentage of success ratio. In addition, due to rapid digitalization, customers are being bombarded with massive information about several products & services online, which they tend to ignore most of the time. However, the printed catalogue gives the exact information required for customers, which fosters the demand for print and paper.

The key players profiled in the Germany, France, and Italy catalogue market analysis are Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop, Bonial, E.Leclerc, Esselunga SpA, Lidl, METRO AG, Offerista group GmbH, Rewe, Selex group, Shopfully, Tiendeo, and Végé. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study

● By type, the paper or print segment accounted for the largest Germany France and Italy catalogue market share in 2022.

● Country, Germany generated the highest revenue in 2021.

● On the basis of industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

