Marketing Attribution Software Market To Cross $12.9 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 15.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Marketing Attribution Software Market , By Component (Solution, Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Type (Single-Source Attribution, Multi-Source Attribution, Probabilistic Or Algorithmic Attribution), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods And Retail, IT And Telecom, BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The marketing attribution software market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Marketing attribution software helps marketing teams to aggregate and normalize consumer data from across channels to ensure each interaction is properly weighted. Furthermore, businesses have shifted toward digitalization and increased implementation of Industry 4.0 to cope with ongoing tough business competition, which creates the need for seamless solution and platform to meet the businesses requirements, which eventually boost the adoption of marketing attribution software in various sectors rapidly.

On the basis of component, the solution segment dominated the marketing attribution software market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The adoption of Marketing attribution software provides numerous benefits to the industry such as, streamline the business process, eliminate the manual process and reduces the time and costs, further fuel the growth of the market. However, services segment highest growth market share in the upcoming year. The adoption of marketing attribution services enhances software implementation, maximize the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimize the deployment cost & risks, and others, further fuel the growth of the marketing attribution software market for this segment.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Marketing Attribution Software Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Marketing Attribution Software Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Hubspot, Inc.

Merkle Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ruler Analytics Ltd.

SAP SE

The Nielsen Company

Windsor

Wizaly SAS and Many More

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the marketing attribution software market. Adoption of marketing attribution software growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services, AI, big data and IoT, are particularly fueling regional market growth.

According to CXOs of the leading companies, over the time, businesses have seen various changes in the business processes, operations, and industrial automation. Marketing attribution software is increasingly being implemented by marketers to boost their profitability and working capital. Enterprises must integrate their business functions, resources, and important business processes for monitoring probability to boost efficiency and productivity.

