The Foundation For A Drug-Free World Warns Communities About Dangers Of New Synthetic Drug

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEA photo of the synthetic drug eutylone

Free booklet on synthetic drugs, their harms and effects

Drug-Free World event in the House of Representatives on synthetic drugs

Eutylone, known as“boot” on the street, is a new synthetic drug causing deaths, particularly in Florida and Maryland, now also seen in the Nation's Capital.

- Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DCWASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A new street drug starting to appear more broadly in the greater Washington, DC area, is causing the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to include this in community briefings on various dangerous drugs.“Boot” is the street name for Eutylone , a synthetic drug in the bath salts category. It has been appearing in the H Street corridor and Chinatown area of Washington, DC.Eutylone,“psychoactive bath salts” that“mimic the effects produced by cocaine” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be a clear crystal or a white powder.Effects created by the drug include:- Euphoria- Increased energy- Feelings of openness- Decreased inhibition- Increased blood pressure- Pupil dilation- Teeth or jaw clenching- Headache- Agitation- Anxiety and paranoia- Hallucinations (higher doses)- Aggressive or violent behavior- Fast or irregular heartbeat- High body temperature- Psychosis- Seizures- DeathWhile Eutylone has been a controlled substance since 2014, on April 10, 2023 the DEA specifically listed Eutylone in its own category as an emerging drug threat.A report from the CDC attributes 343 deaths in 2020 to“boot” with more than 75% of those cases occurring in Maryland and Florida. Since that time according to local police and drug prevention groups the drug has become more popular and is spreading in usage.“There are many different ideas in the community as to the nature of the new drug 'boot,' but according to some recent research it is a drug similar to“bath salts”, a synthetic drug. We are starting to hear more about it as a problem, which indicates it may be spreading and becoming more prevalent,” explained Thalia Ghiglia, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC.Ghiglia has been participating in community events for several years, and recently did an event with Young Marines to warn them about the dangers of certain drugs including synthetic drugs such as“boot.”Ghiglia distributes The Truth about Drugs booklets, including a special booklet on synthetic drugs , which explain their effects and how to identify them. She contends,“It is a race against time to educate our communities about these deadly drugs and their effects by getting this information into as many hands as possible. Successful drug prevention includes factual drug education to empower individuals with knowledge to make their own educated decisions.”The Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers their Truth About Drugs materials free to anyone who is interested. Information on how to download free booklets and videos, and ordering other educational materials, can be found at . The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit, international drug education program sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists around the world.

Thalia Ghiglia

Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC

email us here