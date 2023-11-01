Global Mesh Bag Market Is Likely To Total US$ 2.1 Billion By 2033, Rising At A 3.2% CAGR FMI Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, DEL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mesh bag market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2023. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the mesh bag market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 2.1 billion.



The global mesh bags market is experiencing a substantial expansion, primarily driven by the increasing production and sales of cotton bags worldwide. The trend is particularly notable due to the eco-friendly nature of cotton mesh bags, which are washable and preferred over single-use plastic retail bags. The assessment period is expected to witness significant growth in this market due to various factors influencing its dynamics.

Mesh bags serve many applications, with those made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE) being particularly popular for breeding oysters. These bags are manufactured using various techniques, including extrusion and knitting. This versatility allows them to cater to diverse industrial needs.

One of the key drivers of growth in the mesh bags market is the rising demand for reusable and cotton mesh bags from hypermarkets and grocery stores. These bags are favored for accommodating specific quantities of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, supermarkets find them helpful in sealing and labeling bags, enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers.

It is essential to note that mesh bags, while eco-friendly and reusable, come at a higher initial cost compared to traditional plastic bags. Many supermarkets charge customers an extra fee for these sustainable and reusable grocery bags, potentially limiting their adoption by cost-sensitive customers. This financial constraint may challenge the widespread acceptance of mesh bags during the evaluation period.

The global mesh bags market is rising due to the growing demand for eco-friendly, reusable alternatives to plastic bags. Despite their higher initial cost, mesh bags convenience and sustainability, particularly in reducing plastic waste, make them an attractive option for consumers and businesses. Addressing cost-related concerns will ensure mesh bag's future growth and adoption.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 1.4 billion.

Based on end-use, fruits and vegetables are expected to dominate at a market share of 49.1% in 2023.

Based on material type, cotton will register at a market share of 38.70% in 2023.

The mesh bag market size expanded at 3.93% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

India is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2033. Germany experiences significant growth, expanding at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2033.

“ The surging demand for reusable and cotton mesh bags from hypermarkets and grocery stores for filling a specific quantity of fruits and vegetables is likely to augur well for the market and is considered one of the major drivers of the mesh bag market ,” Ismail Sutaria , Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The mesh bag industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, products, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Key Players Are:



Vedder Industrial

Volm Companies

SG Global Packaging

Karatzis

Krishna Polynet

Min Shen Enterprise

Cady Bag Agribag

Key Segmentations-

By Material Type:



Jute

Cotton

Polypropylene

High-Density Polyethylene Plastic



By Product Type:



Tube Style Mesh Bag

Half-n-half Bags

Leno Bags Raschel Bags

By Mesh Type :



Large

Middle Small



By Capacity:



500-1000 lb

50-100 lb

<50 lb 1000 lb and Above

By End Use:



Vegetables

Fruits Other Groceries



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging . Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

