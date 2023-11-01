Big Data Analytics In Semiconductor And Electronics Market To Garner $47.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With effective big data analytics tools, it become easier for semiconductor companies to incorporate data into actionable models thus driving the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market , by Component (Software, Services), by End User (Semiconductor, Electronics), by Analytics Tool (Dashboard and Data Visualization, Reporting, Self Service Tools, Data Mining and Warehousing, Others), by Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Others), by Usage (Sales and Marketing, Fault Detection and Classification, Predictive Maintenance, Virtual Meterology, Process Optimization, Yield Prediction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

The big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $47.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Big data analytics is a method by which companies examine large set of data for uncovering useful information such as market trends, customer preference, discover hidden patterns, and various unknown facts from the data to enhance their decision-making capability. Furthermore, multiple organizations are adopting big data analytics to enhance their profit, increase their analytics skills, increase & manage yield, and improve the risk management capability. Big data analytics further helps businesses to better understand the information that is important for organizations for fault detection, predictive maintenance, wafer testing, and yield management.

In addition, increase in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among enterprises positively impacts the growth of the Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market. However, high implementation cost and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of IoT devices coupled with the ongoing Industry 4.0 trend, use of big data analytics for semiconductor manufacturing, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning, and surge in adoption of social media analytics tools are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Dr yield software & solutions GmbH

Galaxy semiconductor Inc.

IBM corporation

Kx systems

Microsoft corporation

Onto innovation Inc.

Optimalplus Ltd.

Qualtera (Synopsys, Inc.)

Rapidminer Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

XDM technology co., Ltd.

YieldHub and Many More

Region wise, the big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rapid penetration advanced technologies such as big data & analytics and AI that influencing the North America regional market share. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market forecast period. This is due to rapid adoption of emerging technologies among various businesses and industrial sector and rise in adoption of smart manufacturing propel the growth of this Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market in this region.

As per the insights of industry executives of the leading companies, the adoption of big data and business analytics software has increased over the time to boost the decision-making capability and improve the business insights of organizations. In addition, the ability of the big data analytics software to provide potential opportunities for business and gain new insights to run the business efficiently is increasing its popularity among end users. Furthermore, many banking and manufacturing industries are investing in big data analytics to increase security and reduce compliances issues in organizations.

Presently, every organization, regardless of its size, is shifting its focus toward data analytics capability and is deploying data analytics tools and platforms to manage disparate data sets with higher volume to develop deeper insights from the data.

