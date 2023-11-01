Reshma Ramachandran To Chair The World Woman Davos Agenda 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reshma Ramachandran, Senior Advisor to BCG and non-executive director of ISS A/S and Oxford Instruments Plc announced To Chair The World Woman Davos Agenda 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Reshma Ramachandran , a distinguished Senior Advisor to BCG and non-executive director of ISS A/S and Oxford Instruments Plc has been announced as the Chair of the World Woman Davos Agenda, an exceptional event slated for January 18, 2024, at the iconic Hard Rock International in Davos, Switzerland. In collaboration with Forbes Women and Business Insider as Media Partners, this groundbreaking initiative aspires to reshape women's roles and inspire global efforts to promote gender equality, coinciding with the World Economic Forum creating a global platform for #EqualityMoonshot, a bold new way to reimagine gender equality.

In collaboration with Forbes Women and Business Insider, this groundbreaking initiative aspires to reshape women's roles and inspire global efforts to promote gender equality, coinciding with the World Economic Forum setting the global stage for #EqualityMoonshot, a bold new way to reimagine gender equality. At its core, #EqualityMoonshot is a clarion call for a sustainable planet, a thriving economy, a healthier environment, and a more peaceful world.

The World Woman Davos Agenda represents a collaborative, multi-stakeholder initiative to redefine and transform women's roles globally. It provides an exceptional platform for reshaping our comprehension of contemporary global responsibilities, underlining the significance of cooperative endeavors to realize gender equality.

"In 2024, our world faces a complex web of challenges, including soaring living costs, an escalating climate emergency, and widespread conflict and displacement. Pursuing gender equality encounters formidable obstacles, with progress toward gender parity grinding to a halt. This stagnation threatens our future economies, societies, and communities," emphasized Reshma Ramachandran, Chair of the World Woman Davos Agenda.

Rupa Dash , CEO of the World Woman Foundation, conveyed her enthusiasm for the initiative: "The #EqualityMoonshot represents a crucial step toward a more equitable world. We are privileged to collaborate with Reshma Ramachandran to address these urgent issues. It is a collective endeavor to reshape the narrative and advocate for gender equality."

Reshma Ramachandran is well-equipped to lead this significant initiative as a Senior Advisor to BCG and a non-executive director with ISS A/S and Oxford Instruments Plc. She also plays a pivotal role on the board of the World Woman Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to creating meaningful experiences for women worldwide through business, technology, social entrepreneurship, and entertainment. In addition to these roles, Reshma is an advisor to the Swiss CXO Forum and has earned recognition as a LinkedIn Top Voice.

In addition to her corporate engagements, Ramachandran actively coaches and mentors young women in universities, encouraging them to pursue STEM careers. She also provides support to minority ethnic groups in advancing their careers. As a staunch advocate for women in STEM, she champions the business advantages of effective inclusion strategies within and outside organizations.

