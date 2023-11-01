Elgin Cosmetic Dentist Unveils New Practice Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Dean Lodding, the head of Smile For Life Dental in Elgin, recently launched a new practice website showcasing the dentistry services his team offers.

ELGIN, ILLINOIS, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As a former president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and a founding member of the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH), Elgin dentist Dean Lodding, DDS has a passion for educating people about all aspects of dentistry and oral wellness. He and his team at Smile For Life Dental offer a comprehensive array of treatments to help patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles. Services include dental implants , porcelain veneers, Invisalign®, as well as advanced therapies for sleep apnea and TMJ disorder. As a part of Dr. Lodding's investment in oral systemic health, he also offers oral DNA testing and other solutions designed to help patients optimize their overall wellbeing.Dr. Lodding recently partnered with San Diego-based medical and dental website design firm Rosemont Media to upgrade and refresh his practice's digital home. The team at Smile For Life Dental hopes that the new website will serve as a helpful educational resource for patients.The new website was designed with user-friendliness and accessibility in mind, so it is equipped with fully responsive capabilities-meaning that patients can explore the site on virtually any device, including tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and smartphones. Smile For Life Dental's unique brand identity was also incorporated throughout the website's aesthetic, with a bold, modern, and airy color scheme guiding visitors through pages of high-quality, search engine-optimized content.The navigation for the website was also simplified, with a modern, stylish side navigation that allows visitors to easily find information about the practice's providers and services. Additionally, the site is outfitted with a gallery of before-and-after photos showcasing the smile transformations Dr. Lodding and his team have helped past patients achieve.Dr. Lodding and his team at Smile For Life Dental are thrilled to be able to provide a comprehensive and informative resource for their patients in both the Elgin area and around the world.About Dean Lodding, DDSDr. Dean Lodding has been practicing dentistry for more than 30 years, and he and his team at Smile For Life Dental aim to deliver a truly exceptional patient experience. They offer a broad range of services, including preventative, family, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry options. Smile For Life Dental also features an on-site medical spa, offering options ranging from BOTOX® Cosmetic injections to Hydrafacials®. In addition to being the past president of the AACD, Dr. Lodding has served on numerous committees within the organization with the aim of advancing the field of dentistry and helping his fellow dentists provide top-quality care for patients. Dr. Lodding is available for interview upon request.For more information about Smile for Life Dental, please visit drdeanlodding or facebook/SMILEFORLIFEDENTAL.To view the original source of this release, click here:###2001 Larkin Ave. Suite 120Elgin, IL 60123(847) 697-1111Rosemont Media

