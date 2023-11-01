Noma BID TO UNVEIL NEW EXHBIT BY WASHINGTON, DC ARTIST NEKISHA DURRETT AT K STREET VIRTUAL GALLERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Art Nekisha Durrett Opens New Exhibit Highlighting Contribution of Black Women to Sport of Cycling

Nekisha Durrett is a Washington, DC-based artist

Durrett's Exhibit“Centuries” Celebrates Contributions of Black Women to Sport of Cycling

- Maura Brophy, NoMa BID PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, November 2, the NoMa Business Improvement District will unveil a new art exhibit by Washington, DC artist Nekisha Durrett at the K Street Virtual Gallery , DC's first permanent outdoor digital art gallery located in the 400-foot rail underpass on K Street NE between First and Second Streets NE.The new exhibit by Durrett is titled“Centuries ,” and celebrates the contributions of Black women to the sport of cycling. Durrett drew inspiration for this new work from the story of five Black women - Marylou Jackson, Velma Jackson, Ethyl Miller, Leolya Nelson, and Constance White - who in 1928, over the course of three days, cycled over 250 miles (two and a half centuries in cycling terms) from New York City to Washington, DC. They traversed hilly, rough, and dangerous roads through cold and stormy weather, but riding through the Jim Crow era presented an additional, more existential threat as they trekked through sundown towns under hostile surveillance.“My goal in this work is to illuminate how the world of cycling is a space for innovation, resilience, resistance, and joy for Black women in particular,” says Nekisha Durrett.“Cycling has been an enduring symbol of progress, mobility and freedom - however, in the popular imagination, cycling has been a sport reserved for the enjoyment of wealthy white men. With this new work, I hope to provide an enthusiastic look to what the future holds when the contributions of Black women are recognized.”“We're excited to welcome DC artist Nekisha Durrett and her new exhibit 'Centuries' to the K Street Virtual Gallery,” said Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President.“We invite everyone to come see this dynamic and unique, new installation which highlights the contributions of Black women to the sport of cycling and the bravery of these trailblazing women.”The public is invited to attend the opening of“Centuries” on Thursday, November 2, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m to listen to an artist talk and participate in a guided walk through the immersive exhibit.“Centuries” will be illuminated and open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to midnight through spring 2024.For more information about the K Street Virtual Gallery and other NoMa BID arts initiatives and events, visit . Follow NoMa BID on Twitter (@NoMaBID), Instagram (@NoMa) and Facebook (@NoMaBID) to learn about other events and updates.# # #

