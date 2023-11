Carmen Beauty Unveils Exclusive Mask Range At Beautyworld Middle East Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Carmen Beauty, a renowned name in the world of fragrances and skincare, is proud to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated mask range from Korea during the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition held in Dubai this week. This exciting addition to their product lineup features six remarkable masks that are set to revolutionize skincare routines for customers across the Middle East and beyond.

The Beautyworld Middle East exhibition, a premier event in the beauty and cosmetics industry, serves as the perfect platform for Carmen Beauty to showcase their commitment to delivering innovative and effective skincare solutions. The exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has been a hub for industry professionals and beauty enthusiasts alike, providing an ideal setting for Carmen Beauty to showcase its commitment in the skincare sector, with support and cooperation from International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA).

The newly launched mask range from Korea includes: Foot Mask Nourishing, Foot Peeling Mask, Hair Mask Repairing, Instant Calming Art Mask, Intensive Brightening Art Mask and Ultra Hydrating Art Mask. The six masks cater to a wide array of skincare needs and are designed to deliver a luxurious and revitalizing experience for all skin types.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Ali Al Jasmi, CEO of Carmen said,“We are thrilled to introduce our mask range at Beautyworld Middle East. At Carmen Beauty, we have always been dedicated to provide our customers with the highest quality products that enhance their beauty and well-being. These masks are a reflection of our brand's commitment to excellence and innovation, and we are confident that they will be a game-changer in the skincare industry.”

Carmen has a rich history of over three decades in this region, with a strong tradition of manufacturing fragrances and crafting superior Arabic perfumes. From fragrances to skincare essentials, Carmen Beauty is dedicated to providing customers with an unmatched luxury experience that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity.

About Carmen:

CARMEN is a luxurious perfume brand, started as a mini factory in Dubai focusing on perfumes creation. The brand gradually built a reputation as a manufacturer of fragrances using the finest raw materials from around the globe. CARMEN's products have earned the trust and love of customers across the Middle East. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation has made it a preferred choice for those seeking superior beauty solutions.