US-EU Task Force Discusses Diversification Of Gas Supply Sources

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security has mulled the diversification of Europe's natural gas supply sources and the growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade between them.

The sides also discussed Aggregate EU, Europe's gas demand aggregation and joint purchasing mechanism, which has had success this year enabling European companies to improve their security of supply and negotiate competitive prices, reads a joint a statement issued Wednesday following the Task Force meeting a day earlier.

The discussion also touched on the EU's concrete steps to further reduce gas demand, including through energy efficiency measures and policy support, expanded heat pump and smart thermostats deployment, increased use of renewable energy, and structural changes in Europe's industrial demand patterns.

The US now by far is the largest supplier of LNG to Europe.

The sides also discussed how the EU has responded collectively and effectively to Russia's aggression in Ukraine and weaponization of Europe's energy supplies, by accelerating the clean energy transition, diversifying supplies, and saving energy.

The EU drastically reduced its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, including by: phasing out coal imports; reducing oil imports by 90 percent; and reducing gas imports from 155 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021 to around 80 bcm in 2022 and to an estimated 40 to 45 bcm in 2023.

The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security met for the 11th time on October 31, 2023, convened by co-chairs Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, and Bjorn Seibert, Head of Cabinet of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the participation of Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy at the US National Security Council, and Ditte Juul Jorgensen, European Commission Director-General for Energy.

The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security builds on long-standing transatlantic cooperation. It is an essential tool in our transatlantic cooperation to ensure energy security in Europe. As reconfirmed by leaders at the US-EU summit on October 20, 2023, the Task Force will continue to advance the energy transition to climate neutrality and bolster energy security. The Task Force also affirmed its commitment to monitor the energy security situation and reconvene when necessary. (end)

