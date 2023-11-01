Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's parliament gave the thumbs up to a number of suggestions on a global response to Israeli acts of violence against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, all of which push for large-scale accountability.

RIYADH - Head of Kuwait's National Center for Cybersecurity Major General Mohammad Bouarki stressed the need of building an effective system of cybersecurity to protect countries from threats.

GAZA - Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) continued for the twenty-sixth day in a row to provide its humanitarian and relief assistance to displaced Palestinians in a number of schools that include thousands of displaced persons.

GAZA - The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has passed 8,796, while 22,219 others have been injured, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

AMMAN - Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest over the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, saying it would not welcome the Israeli envoy, who had recently departed Amman, back to the Hashemite kingdom.

RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi asserted the consistent stance of the GCC countries in rejecting Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip .

CAIRO Egypt's Ministry of Health said it received 45 Palestinian people injured by the Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit called for Arab solidarity to thwart "evil" plots made against Palestinian people and the Arab countries. (end) ibi