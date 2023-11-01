Bomb Technicians Inspected More Than 22,000 Ha Of Agricultural Land In October

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, bomb technicians of state agencies and non-governmental operators inspected more than 22,000 ha of agricultural land.

“According to the military-civilian administrations, a total of 234,759 ha of land have been inspected since the beginning of 2023, of which almost 178,000 ha have been returned to economic use,” the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reports.

"At the beginning of the year, when we were developing a plan for the priority return of the most valuable Ukrainian lands to economic use, we set ourselves an ambitious goal – to return up to 165,000 ha to farmers this year. And today we can say that the goal has been achieved. Thanks to the heroic and intense work of our bomb technicians, almost 178,000 ha have been returned to economic use," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

In the last week alone, sappers inspected 4,750 ha of agricultural land.

As reported, the plan for the priority return of agricultural land provides for the priority inspection and, if necessary, clearing and demining more than 470,000 ha of agricultural land. The plan is expected to be implemented within four years. Lands are inspected in order of priority, taking into account the density of contamination and the economic feasibility of clearing. The latter, in turn, depends on the type of crops that are planned to be sown on the cleared territory. So, the least contaminated lands with, in particular, perennial plantations and on which vegetables and melons are to be planted are subject to demining in the first place.

Photo: Rivne region police