Sorting The Future: Collaborations And Advanced Tech Drive Demand In Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market


11/1/2023 7:31:19 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market 2023-2027" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global fruit sorting machinery market is on the verge of significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 118.06 million during the period 2022-2027. This expansion is expected to be driven by various factors, including a heightened focus on food product quality and safety, a rising demand for processed fruits, and the implementation of rigorous food processing standards.

Market Segmentation

The fruit sorting machinery market is segmented based on application, type, and geographical landscape:

By Application

  • Automated fruit sorting machinery
  • Mechanical fruit sorting machinery

    By Type

  • Optical sorting machine
  • Weight-based sorting machine

    By Geographical Landscape

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

    Key Drivers and Trends

    One prominent driver of market growth is the growing collaboration between fruit sorting machine manufacturers and IT companies. This partnership is expected to drive innovation and technological advancements within the industry. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on rapid supply chain management and advanced detection technology in fruit sorting machines is anticipated to fuel significant demand.

    Key Players

    The global fruit sorting machinery market boasts a diverse array of key players, including:

    • Buhler AG
    • Crux Agribotics BV
    • De Greefs Wagen Carrosserie en Machinebouw BV
    • Duravant LLC
    • Ellips BV
    • Futura Srl
    • GP Graders
    • Grote Co. Inc.
    • John Bean Technologies Corp.
    • Maf Roda
    • Pigo S.r.l.
    • Quadra Machinery
    • Reemon Technology Holdings Co. Ltd.
    • Sesotec GmbH
    • Techik Instrument Shanghai Co. Ltd.
    • Tomra Systems ASA
    • ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
    • Aweta G and P BV
    • Eshet Eilon Industries LTD.
    • SHIBUYA Corp.

