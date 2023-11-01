NCRI-US: The Elements Of A Decisive Policy Toward Tehran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy dir. of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the policy of appeasement has been a primary obstacle to overthrowing the regime, and a facilitator of the regime's warmongering; it must immediately end.

Article 2 of the NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi's 10-point plan for a democratic secular republic in Iran, which was first announced at the Council of Europe in 2006, calls for the "dissolution of the IRGC" and other repressive institutions.

It entails an immediate end to appeasement, blacklisting of the IRGC, and recognition of the right of the Iranian people to resist the regime and the IRGC.

- Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ), explains what should be the elements of a decisive trans-Atlantic policy to counter Tehran's unbridled domestic suppression and fomenting of war and mayhem in the Middle East:

For over 40 years, the Iranian Resistance has insisted that the religious fascism ruling Iran relies on full-scale repression at home and crisis-making and warmongering abroad to ensure its survival.

Drawing from our extensive experience gained through a relentless, multi-dimensional struggle against the clerical regime for over four decades, we have consistently warned Western governments against appeasing Tehran while advocating for a trans-Atlantic decisive policy.

In addition to inflicting the highest human, political, and financial toll on the Iranian Resistance, the policy of appeasement has been a primary obstacle to overthrowing the regime, a prerequisite for establishing a democratic, secular republic in Iran. This repulsive policy has also, in effect, been the most destructive facilitator of the regime's warmongering throughout the region.

But what does a decisive policy entail?

It entails an immediate end to appeasement, swift blacklisting of the IRGC in Europe, enforcement of these measures in the U.S., and recognition of the legitimate right of the Iranian people to resist the theocratic regime and the IRGC.

A decisive policy involves triggering the snapback of UN sanctions against Tehran and swiftly dismantling the regime's influence network in governmental and non-governmental policy centers in the United States.

The head of the snake lies in Tehran. There is only one real solution to remove the cancer of oppression, terrorism, and Islamic fundamentalism. The Iranian people's revolution, led by a democratic and anti-fundamentalist alternative fighting for over 40 years, is THE SOLUTION.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran is the alternative, and the 10-point plan of its president-elect, Maryam Rajavi , has provided both the roadmap and the vision for the future of Iran.

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US ). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

