Trade Surveillance System Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2028

Trade Surveillance System Market of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment by 2028 | AMR

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global trade surveillance system market was pegged at $780.26 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $2.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in need for safety and security of trading activities in financial institutes, strict regulatory compliance, and rise in adoption by organizations have boosted the growth of the global trade surveillance system market. However, high implementation cost hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for proactive trade monitoring systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic offered an opportunity for market expansion due to increase in need among organizations to mitigate impact of several trading activities and protecting market integrity. Moreover, the pandemic increased the pressure on firms for preserving critical data.

On the other hand, the pandemic had a moderate impact on the market due to decline in spending among the end users. Moreover, the market volatility owing to prolonged lockdown across several countries created challenges for the market players.

Several established companies have been investing in improved trade surveillance systems to acquire more market share in developing countries.

The global trade surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end user, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the institutional broker segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the retail brokers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The global trade surveillance system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global trade surveillance system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global trade surveillance system market share is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the trade surveillance system industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2028 is provided to determine the trade surveillance system market trends potential.

