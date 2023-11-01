King Returns To Jordan After Gulf Tour

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Wednesday after a Gulf Arab tour that included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the tour.

