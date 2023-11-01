Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

GAAP Operating Income of $5.5 million; Up 41.8% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million; Up 13.1% Year-Over-Year

Operating Cash Flows of $14.0 million

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW ), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 29, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights



Executed on key long-term strategic objectives resulting in continued year-over-year growth in quarterly revenues, gross margins, net income and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

Strong cash generation in the quarter; cash on hand of $35.5 million versus $22.2 million last quarter Record Q1 bookings in North America

First Quarter Financial Highlights



Total Revenues: $87.6 million, up 7.8% from the same quarter last year



North America: $55.5 million, up 13.6% from the same quarter last year

International: $32.1 million, down (1.1)% from the same quarter last year

GAAP Results: Gross Margin 36.4%; Operating Expenses $26.3 million; Operating Income $5.5 million; Net Income $4.0 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.34

Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $12.1 million; Gross Margin 36.6%; Operating Expenses $21.3 million; Operating Income $10.7 million; Net Income $10.3 million; Net Income per share $0.87 Net Cash: $35.5 million; no loans outstanding at quarter-end

"This was another successful quarter of revenue growth and expanding profitability in the business" said Pete Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aviat Networks. "In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, we had a record bookings quarter in our North American private networks business."

Mr. Smith continued, "Our strong results are a testament to the Aviat Operating Model. We've been able to continue to grow the top and bottom lines because of the team's focus on disciplined execution and continuous improvement. The Aviat Operating Model will remain a critical framework for us achieving our short and long-term goals."

Fiscal 2024 vs. Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Comparison

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $87.6 million for its fiscal 2024 first quarter, compared to $81.3 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of $6.3 million or 7.8%. North America revenue of $55.5 million increased by $6.7 million or 13.6%, compared to $48.8 million in the prior year. International revenue of $32.1 million decreased by $(0.3) million or (1.1)%, compared to $32.4 million in the prior year due to capex cyclicality of African mobile network operators partially offset by strong growth in Europe.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2024 first quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 36.4% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.6%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 36.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.5% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of 10 basis points for both GAAP and non-GAAP. The improvement was driven by strong growth in higher margin North America business.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $26.3 million for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, compared to $25.5 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of $0.8 million or 3.0%.

Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition expenses for the fiscal 2024 first quarter were $21.3 million, compared to $20.4 million in the prior year, an increase of $0.9 million or 4.6%. The increases in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses were driven by increased R&D investment.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $5.5 million for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of $1.6 million or 41.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $10.7 million for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, compared to $9.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $1.5 million or 16.5%.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $0.6 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, compared to $3.9 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, a decrease of $(3.2) million or (83.5)%.

The decrease was driven by non-recurrence of a $2.6 million deferred tax liability in the prior year related to legal entity restructuring.

Net Income (Loss) / Net Income (Loss) Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $4.0 million in the fiscal 2024 first quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.34. This compared to GAAP net loss of $(2.7) million or GAAP net loss per share of $(0.25) in the fiscal 2023 first quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $10.3 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.87, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million or $0.75 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2024 first quarter was $12.1 million, compared to $10.7 million in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of $1.4 million or 13.1%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $35.5 million in cash as of September

29, 2023, compared to $22.2 million as of June

30, 2023. As of September

29, 2023, the Company had no loans outstanding. Positive cash generation was driven by core earnings coupled with continued improvement in Accounts Receivable and Inventory.

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Outlook

The Company reaffirms its fiscal 2024 full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance as follows:



Full year Revenue between $367 and $374 million Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $51.0 and $56.0 million1

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2024, process improvements, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income of earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: (i) our ability to successfully close our pending transaction with NEC Corporation (the "NEC Transaction"), which requires certain regulatory approvals (including clearance by antitrust authorities necessary to complete the NEC Transaction on the terms and timeline desired); (ii) disruption the NEC Transaction may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; and (iii) once closed, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired NEC Corporation businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the NEC Transaction on the expected timeline; the impact of COVID-19; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationship; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term shareholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June

30, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August

30, 2023, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

