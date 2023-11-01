No Imminent Threat Of Another Invasion From Belarus - Ukraine's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no immediate threat of another attack on Ukraine from the Belarusian direction as the operational situation has seen no significant changes in the area.
That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's defense intelligence, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"The situation has not changed there globally. There is no threat of an attack from Belarus in the near future, while several Russian psyops claim otherwise," said Yusov. Read also:
“Putin's death” hoax aims to monitor reactions in Russia - Ukraine's defense intelligence
He emphasized that the border with Belarus is being actively monitored and defenses in the region are being strengthened. The overall situation on the Belarus axis remains under full control, the intelligence spokesman assured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces set up no new combat units on Belarusian soil lately.
MENAFN01112023000193011044ID1107355233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.