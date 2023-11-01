No Imminent Threat Of Another Invasion From Belarus - Ukraine's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no immediate threat of another attack on Ukraine from the Belarusian direction as the operational situation has seen no significant changes in the area.

That's according to Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's defense intelligence, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation has not changed there globally. There is no threat of an attack from Belarus in the near future, while several Russian psyops claim otherwise," said Yusov.

He emphasized that the border with Belarus is being actively monitored and defenses in the region are being strengthened. The overall situation on the Belarus axis remains under full control, the intelligence spokesman assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces set up no new combat units on Belarusian soil lately.