Ukraine Actively Working To Ensure No Obstacles Remain To EU Accession - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine authorities are working as hard as possible to ensure that no obstacle remains to the country becoming a member of the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine emphasized this in an evening video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We value our Europe, the Europe of cooperation, not confrontation, the Europe of people, not ideologies, because only in this way can our continent protect and defend human lives both in European countries and in the world. I am confident that Ukraine will make our Europe stronger than ever, and we are working actively to remove any obstacles to our accession to the European Union," said the head of state.

He also expressed his belief that no matter how the events develop around the world, the unity of Ukraine's partners – both in America and elsewhere – will prevail.

"Unity, not division. Unity, not calls for isolation," the president stressed.

Zelensky thanked partners for helping Ukraine and for their joint actions in protecting common values, and also expressed gratitude to those around the world who help preserve unity: everyone, from Washington to every world capital, where people and life are valued.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Union continues to strongly condemn Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirms its unwavering support for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office