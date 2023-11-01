Russia's Assaults In Several Areas Foiled - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched assault efforts in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske directions but none succeeded.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

A total of 43 combat clashes took place across the front lines on Wednesday.

Ukraine's forces continue their offensive operation toward Melitopol direction and assault efforts on the Bakhmut axis.

They are inflicting losses on enemy manpower and equipment, depleting Russian capabilities, but the overall situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes targeting enemy positions, including nine against manpower clusters and three – on air defense systems.

The Ukrainian missile units hit five Russian radars, two control points, three air defense systems, and 11 artillery systems.

Russian invaders launched 59 air strikes, as well as 36 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, targeting Ukrainian positions and populated areas. Several such attacks left a number of Ukrainian civilians injured and households destroyed or damaged.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were observed.

Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform their routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russian forces maintain military presence in the areas close to the Ukrainian border, launching subversive and reconnaissance efforts, opening fire from their territory at populated areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

More than 10 settlements in Sumy region, including Prohres, Chuykivka, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Stepok, and Vysoke, as well as Borysivka, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, and Stroivka in Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops ran unsuccessful assault efforts near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in these areas.

Russian air strikes were reported in the Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Cherneshchyna districts of Kharkiv region. Six settlements across the region came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, and Berestovka.

The Russian army conducted no offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction, launching airstrikes on the Serebryanske Forestry, Vyimka, Spirne, and Vesele in Donetsk region.

More than 10 settlements were affected by mortar and artillery fire in the Lyman area, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted 10 times to regain positions near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The invaders went for a number of assaults in the area of Pivdenne, Donetsk region, all of which failed.

The Russians launched an airstrike near Ivanivske, Donetsk region. Their artillery and mortars hit over 15 settlements, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Shcherbynivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian army ran unsuccessful assaults near Severne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. The Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks in the area.

Russian airstrikes also targeted the areas near Kalynove, Novo-oleksandrivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, and Avdiivka in Donetsk region.

About 15 settlements in the Avdiivka direction were attacked by Russian artillery and mortars. Oleksandropil, Keramik, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the Marinka direction, Russian troops ran unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka, Donetsk region. The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks there.

The invaders also launched an air strike in the area, while another one targeted the Novomykhailivka area in Donetsk region.

Nearly 10 settlements across the region came under Russian artillery and mortar fire in the Marinka direction, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Russian army launched assault operations in the Staromayorske area, Donetsk region, achieving no gains. Nearly 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Blahodatne in Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

The Russian troops ran no offensive (assault) missions in Zaporizhzhia region but their air force targeted the areas near Novoselivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhia region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson axis, Russian airstrikes hit the Beryslav, Kozatske, and Lvove districts.

Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Beryslav, and Mylove in Kherson region, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region and Hrushivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, were subjected to Russian artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Wednesday, Ukraine's defense forces intercepted a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile and 18 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

