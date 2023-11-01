White House Calls On Congress To Approve Aid To Ukraine, Israel In Single Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration has called on Congress to continue the legislative process toward the approval of President Joe Biden's request, which includes assistance for Ukraine and Israel, as well as appropriations for other important needs.

This was stated by White House national security coordinator John Kirby, who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We urge Congress to move forward with the entire supplemental package that the president submitted – all four buckets – which obviously include Ukraine and Israel together,” the U.S. administration official said.

He also emphasized that this package is supported, among others, by the GOP leadership in the Senate.

"You've heard the minority leader, Senator McConnell, say that he fully agrees that they should be all put in together the way the president submitted that the situation in Ukraine and Israel are intertwined and serious, and we obviously agree with that," said Kirby.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, a group of Republicans in the House of Representatives addressed President Biden with letter that laid down a set of conditions for continued support to Ukraine.