Ukraine's Security Official Comments On Shoigu's Statement Regarding Readiness To Settlement Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statement made by the Russian defense minister about Russia's readiness for "post-conflict settlement of the Ukrainian crisis" shows Moscow sees no options for defeating Ukraine on the battlefield.

That's according to Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Shoigu's statement shows Russia has no capabilities to defeat us militarily," he said.

According to Danilov, Russia is currently preparing "political projects in Ukraine" for further internal destabilization.

"Therefore, they will launch another plan for internal destabilization. They are preparing their political projects, they are preparing the Russian-speaking front, which has always existed in the Verkhovna Rada, they will develop their new political projects, tentatively speaking, Party of Regions No. 3. They are going to revive movements that have long been in the political graveyard. They are now actively addressing this issue," the official noted.

It should be recalled that Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, speaking at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, said Russia is ready for political discussions regarding "the post-conflict settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and further coexistence with the West."

At the same time, he added that it is important to ensure "equal relations between all nuclear powers – permanent members of the UN Security Council, who bear a special responsibility for maintaining peace and global stability."