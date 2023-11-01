U.S. State Department Says Ukraine Assistance Remains“Essential”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Assistance to Ukraine continues to be essential, and it is important for the United States to help Ukraine defend against Russia's ongoing attacks.

That's according to the diplomacy spokesman Matt Miller, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We believe that support for Ukraine continues to be essential. It continues to be important that the United States be there to help Ukraine defend itself against these horrific attacks that Russia has launched on them and continues to launch on them,” the official said.

He also expressed hope that funding for Ukraine will pass in both houses of Congress as a“practical matter.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House had called on Congress to continue the legislative process regarding the approval of President Joe Biden's request for supplemental funding, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel, as well as appropriations for other important needs.