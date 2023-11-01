U.S. Concerned About Any Activity By Wagner Group - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is concerned about any activity by Russia's Wagner Group, including in the wake of recent reports claiming the organization has renewed recruitment of new mercenaries into its ranks.

This was stated on Wednesday during a press briefing in Washington by the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We always have concerns about Wagner Group's activities, whether they be in Ukraine or whether they be anywhere in Africa," the State Department spokesman said, reacting to reports that the group had resumed recruitment of new militants.

That is why, according to him, the United States, together with its partners, have been measures to hold this group's members accountable.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian media wrote Wagner Group had renewed the recruitment campaign, at least in Russia's Ural region. The group is now allegedly run by the son of its former leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a passenger jet crash under unclear circumstances.